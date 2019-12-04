Press agog with attacks on Nigerians in Ghana, plot to cause trouble in Nigeria

Nigeria’s concerns over the attack on traders in Ghana and the uncovered plot to cause breakdown of peace in the country are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The killing of two police officers by suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra state also captured the attention of the press.

The Sun reported that the Federal Government has condemned the renewed attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana, describing it as uncalled for.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, decried the reported cases of attacks on Nigerians and their shops by Ghanaians.

The Nation said that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said it had uncovered “syndicated plots” by some undesirable groups to cause a breakdown of law and order across the country.

It said the groups had made arrangements to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilising the country “in the coming weeks”.

Channels TV reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled Made-in-Nigeria Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for counter-terrorism and other operations across the nation.

The vehicles named Ezugwu MRAP were unveiled in Kaduna state at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference

The Guardian said that a siege allegedly laid to Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government of Anambra State by a combined team of soldiers and policemen forced residents to flee the community.

It said the desertion of the community came on the heels of declaration of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, wanted by the state police command over an alleged killing of Oliver Innoma Abbey, the Oraifite Area Commander and the SARS Commander, Ichi Sector, Patrick Agbazue.

The Daily Trust reported that a total of 807 post-election petitions were filed at the tribunals over the 2019 general elections.

This Day said that the Federal Government has begun remodeling of grazing reserves into ranches in seven states as part of efforts to transform and modernise the country’s livestock industry.

The Punch reported that the Buhari Media Organisation faulted former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration took more loans in the last three years than the preceding 30 years.