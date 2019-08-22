Press agog with Buhari’s proposed visit to South Africa, inauguration of ministers

Published on 22.08.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

The proposed visit to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari and the inauguration

of 43 ministers are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.ThisDay reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a state visit to South

Africa as part of efforts to put an end to incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living

in South Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on Wednesday in

Abuja during a media interaction shortly after the inauguration of ministers.

The newspaper also reported the inauguration of the 43-member cabinet by President

Buhari and allocation of portfolios to the ministers.

The Nation also said the ministers on Wednesday made promises of better times ahead. From

communications to health, information and culture, finance, justice and others, the ministers

requested for cooperation from the officials and staff of the ministries to achieve the Next

Level agenda.

It said also that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has reserved judgment to a

date to be communicated to the parties. The Presiding Justice of the court, Justice

Mohammed Garba stated on Wednesday while adjourning proceedings after parties

adopted their final written addresses and made their final submissions.

The Daily Trust reported that the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano has threatened

to relocate to Abuja if any of its members face the slightest security threat in the state.

The Presiding judge, Justice Halima S. Muhammad, said this while condemning a cyber

attack meted on one of the witnesses who testified before the tribunal for the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the case.

The Punch quoted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Committee, Adams

Oshiomhole, that the party had become wiser from court’s judgements which disqualified

its candidates in the past.

Oshiomhole spoke during the inauguration of the Governorship Screening Committees for

the APC aspirants for the August 29 Kogi and Bayelsa state primaries.

The Sun reported that the Adamawa State Police Command has debunked the reports that

13 members of the vigilance operatives and another 20 of its members have been injured

while fighting crimes within two months.

The Guardian said President Buhari has reappointed Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu as

Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity). He also re-appointed

Mr. Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the Vice President.