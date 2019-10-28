Press agog with Buhari’s Riyadh investment trip, fire victims’ compensation

President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Saudi Arabia for investment trip and the plan to compensate market fire victims are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.Many newspapers and ChannelsTV reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Monday for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Sun is excited with the plan by the Anambra State government to compensate Onitsha fire victims for their losses before Christmas, quoting the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, as saying.

The Punch reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities will on Monday (today) meet with the leadership of the National Assembly as part of its battle against the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The Guardian said that the judiciary has resolved to keep a lid on the members of the Supreme Court panel, who will hear the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. The appeal is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

ThisDay said that indications emerged at the weekend that state governors are determined to frustrate planned efforts by the Senate to amend the Land Use Act, contending the proposal aims at removing the most potent power the states’ chief executives have, particularly over land.

The Daily Trust said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are in war of words over the proposal by the state government to obtain loan.

The Nation reported that top officials of the Federal Ministry of Power are facing enquiry over the payment of money to a firm, whose parent company is indebted to the government and in receivership.

The Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), which questioned the payment, requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the payment.