Press agog with candidate’s withdrawal from presidential race, minimum wage

The withdrawal from the presidential race by the candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria and the transmission of the minimum wage bill to lawmakers excite Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch reported that the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has announced her withdrawal from the presidential race.

She, however, opted to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 16, 2019 election.

The Tribune reported that the Presidency has at last transmitted the Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly for immediate legislative action.

The Leadership said the organised labour has taken the struggle for the actualisation of the N30,000 new minimum wage to the National Assembly (NASS), which it impressed upon to ignore the N27,000 salary recommended by the National Council of State for the least paid worker in Nigeria.

The Vanguard reported that apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that it fixed its “imeobi” meeting at Enugu today, oblivious of the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, would visit the South East geopolitical zone for his re-election campaign.

The Sun said that confusion arose over the mode of transmitting election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Guardian said that President Muhammadu Buhari took his re-election campaign to Sokoto State where he promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him by Nigerians.

The Nation said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is spending about $1,080,000 (about N388 million) on its ongoing lobbying in the United States, The Nation has learnt.