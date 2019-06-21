Press agog with changes in Nigerian national oil company

The sweeping changes made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are the trending story in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Nation’s front page story has it that President Buhari resisted the pressure to extend the tenure of outgoing Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru.

Baru, who will attain the mandatory retirement age on July 7, could not get a tenure waiver.

ThisDay reported that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the operators in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry have welcomed the appointment of Mr. Mele Kyari to replace Dr. Maikanti Baru as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Guardian said the real sector operators and the banking industry have rallied support for the recent clampdown of smugglers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as it prepares to freeze the accounts of importers engaged in the importation of banned items.

The Punch reported that President Buhari has asked the governors of the 36 states to raise their internally generated revenues and the Value Added Tax in the next four years.

The Sun said communities of OML-25, Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declined to attend a meeting convened by Governor Nyesom Wike, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, pertaining the shutdown of Belema Flow Station (OML).

The ChannelsTV reported that the Federal Government has called on Nigerians to disregard a message making the rounds, claiming that there is a positive case of the Ebola Virus disease in the country.