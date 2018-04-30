Press agog with Christians’ protests over killings

The major Nigerian newspapers on Monday splashed the protests by Christians over the killings in parts of Nigeria by herders and militias.The Vanguard newspaper said Christians all over the country on Sunday embarked on a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over the spate of killings by herdsmen across Nigeria.

It reported that the umbrella body of Christians in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had last week urged its members all over the country to protest the killings, especially as the Federal Government has failed to put a stop to it.

The Guardian said Christians across the country protested against the killings of their fellow believers and other innocent citizens in Benue State.

The Punch newspaper reported that Pope Francis on Sunday decried an attack on a church in Nigeria during which two priests and other worshippers were killed.

The newspaper also reported that the Presidency was very upbeat on Sunday as President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in the United States of America ahead of his scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting, which is expected to centre on the fight against terrorism and economic development among others, holds today at the White House.

The Sun newspaper said former Director of World Bank and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how she and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Madame Christine Lagarde, were locked out of the Presidential Villa by someone she described as ‘a very powerful aide’ of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Leadership newspaper said the bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye from the Senate has finally crashed as only 5.34 percent of the total 188,500 signatories to his recall petition were verified in an exercise held on Saturday.