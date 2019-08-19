Press agog with clash between traders in Lagos, contracts for crude oil sale

The clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders in a market in Lagos and the award of contract to 15 companies for the sale of crude oil are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Punch reported that two persons were feared killed and many others injured on Sunday as Yoruba and Hausa traders clashed at the Ilepo Market in the Oke Odo area of Lagos State.

The Punch gathered that a Hausa porter, popularly known as Alabo or Bolar boy, mistakenly hit a Yoruba man with the tray he was using to convey goods for traders.

The Daily Trust on the same story said at least five persons have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out yesterday between Hausa and Yoruba traders at the popular Ile-Epo/Oke-Odo market, Abule-Egba area of Lagos state.

ThisDay said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has released the names of shortlisted local and international trading and downstream oil companies for the highly sought-after contracts to exchange crude oil for imported fuel.

NNPC’s crude swap deals, known as Direct Sale-Direct Purchase Agreements (DSDP) were previously referred to as offshore crude oil processing agreements (OPAs) and crude-for-products exchange arrangements.

The Guardian said that almost all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been indicted for financial wrongdoings in the latest fiscal assessment of the country.

The indictment came against the backdrop of the much-talked-about fight against corruption being waged by the Federal Government.

The Sun said at least seven persons were reportedly killed and 11 villages burnt in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State in the raging Jukun-Tiv crisis in the southern zone of the state.

ChannelsTV said that Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has welcomed “the reported probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the past governments, starting with the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s $16 billion power project.

The Nation said governors, senators and ethnic groups rose in unison on Sunday against weekend’s assault on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany.

Former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu was in the German city to speak at the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organized by Ndi-Igbo Germany when he was attacked by some people, who claimed to be sympathisers of IPOB, claiming that he did not represent the southeast appropriately.