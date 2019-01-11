Press agog with continuing strike by university lecturers, Nigeria-China MOU

The resolve by the academic staff union of universities to continue their nationwide strike and the Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and China on counterinsurgency are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Punch reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities said the ongoing strike would not be called off until the Federal Government fully implemented all the offers it made to the union after their last meeting.

The Sun said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has barred its members from participating in the 2019 general elections processes.

The Leadership reported that the federal government and the Peoples Republic of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will strengthen the Nigerian Armed Forces’ counter insurgency measures against Boko Haram terrorists and other insurgent groups

The Vanguard said that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) reported that Nigeria’s oil reserves remain low at 37 billion barrels, despite efforts made by the government and others to achieve 40 billion barrel by 2020.

ThisDay newspaper reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set out campaign plans that will see President Muhammadu Buhari visiting all the 36 states of the federation with a grand finale rally in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The Guardian said governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were conspicuously absent on Thursday as President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the inaugural meeting of his re-election campaign council.

The session was held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nation newspaper said a major disagreement has broken out among Igbo leaders on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition. Some Igbo leaders met on November 14, last year to “adopt” Atiku, who is running on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

But the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has distanced itself from the alleged endorsement of Atiku for the February 16 election.