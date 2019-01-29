Press agog with controversy over suspension of Chief Justice

Published on 29.01.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The controversy surrounding the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) remains

the major focus of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Punch screamed that the Senate on Monday filed a suit before the Supreme Court

praying for among others, an order reinstating Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice

of Nigeria.

The Senate action came after it cancelled its scheduled plenary earlier billed for Tuesday

(today).

The Leadership also reported that the much-publicised reconvening of the Senate today

over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen by

President Muhammadu Buhari has been put on hold.

It also reported that contrary to speculations that Justices of the Supreme Court would

protest the suspension of Chief Justice Of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, normal

activities have resumed at the Apex Court without hindrance.

The Vanguard said that ahead of today’s meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC), to

deliberate on the boiling crisis in the Judiciary, security within the premises of the Supreme

Court was beefed up yesterday, especially around the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria,

(CJN).

The Guardian said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is excited over the decision by

President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter

Onnoghen, over alleged breach of the code of conduct rules.

The Sun reported that the frosty relationship between Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode,

and the House of Assembly has worsened as the lawmakers, at yesterday’s plenary,

threatened to impeach him over allegations of gross misconduct.

ThisDay reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would appeal the

judgment of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja which

upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as the duly elected governor of Ekiti State.

The Nation said the Federal Government has rejected the allegation that Nigeria is sliding

into dictatorship because of the filing of charges against Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter

Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Tribune reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with traditional rulers in educating the

local electorate on voting modalities ahead of the 2019 general elections.