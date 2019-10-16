Press agog with crisis over minimum wage implementation, dead soldiers

The lingering controversy over the implementation of the national minimum wage and the revelation of the number of soldiers killed by Boko Haram terrorists dominate the headlines in Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Punch reported that the organised labour on Tuesday demanded documents from the Federal Government to support its claims during a negotiation on the consequential adjustments on the New National Minimum Wage.

Labour suspended its planned strike as both sides agreed to continue negotiations today (Wednesday).

Channels TV also reported that the Federal Government and the representatives of the organised labour have failed to reach an agreement on the full implementation of the new minimum wage, which includes the consequential adjustments of salaries for civil servants from grade levels 7 to 17.

It also quoted the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, as saying that Nigeria lost over 847 soldiers fighting in the North East to Boko Haram from 2013 to date.

ThisDay beamed on the Nigerian Army’s position on the loss, asking Sen. Ndume to prove his claim that 847 soldiers had been lost to Boko Haram insurgency in the last six years.

The Guardian said that Senate President Ahmed Lawan stated that the passage of Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Bill 2019 would make Nigeria $1.5 billion richer by 2020.

The Sun said that hundreds of women across the country will converge on Lagos for the 19th edition of the national women conference being organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).