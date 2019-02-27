Press agog with declaration of presidential results

The declaration of presidential results and the reaction of political parties are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Punch reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has won his re-election bid as he polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in the presidential poll conducted on February 23.

The Nation said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of the Presidential election.

The Leadership said that as liquidity crunch continues to hold sway in the financial market, commercial banks have continued to access the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) standing facilities window to square up their positions by borrowing N6.275 trillion from the standing lending facility (SLF) window.

The Guardian said the Senate has again adjourned sitting till March 12, 2019 for failure to form a quorum. Only eight members, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, were present yesterday.