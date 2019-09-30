Press agog with e-payment transaction, blockage of revenue leakages

The boost in e-payment transactions, plan by the senate to block revenue leakages and the arrest of a journalist are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Guardian reported that the transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels that would facilitate the country’s planned cashless policy hit a cumulative value of $931 billion (about N284 trillion) in the first half of this year.

The Sun reported that members of the Senate committee on Finance have set an agenda to block revenue leakages in public finance as a way of consolidating funds for needed social and infrastructural development, as well as reducing deficit in yearly budgets.

ChannelsTV said that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a journalist-activist, Mr. Chido Onumah, who is a Columnist with an Online News medium.

Mr. Onumah, a journalist and author, is said to have been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday evening on his return from Spain, where he had obtained a PhD in communication studies.

The Punch said that an overwhelming majority of Nigerians, who responded to its opinion poll are in agreement that President Muhammadu Buhari is being lawless for refusing to obey court orders.

The Nation said that governors, clerics, union leaders and other eminent Nigerians have expressed the hope that the nation will soon overcome its challenges and become stronger.

They spoke against the backdrop of tomorrow’s celebration of the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary.

The Daily Trust quoted Mr. Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), as saying that the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) generates an average of N100 million monthly.

ThisDay said the federal government has approved the request by Cross River State for the formal recognition of Bakassi Deep Seaport, which is under construction.

The newspaper also reported that Nigeria was about losing one of its major oil customers, India, as the world’s third-largest oil importer has found a new market in cheap crude oil supplies from Iraq.

The Tribune said the Federal Government would on Monday arraign the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, will be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes slammed against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.