Press agog with election peace accord, Boko Haram’s attack

The signing of peace agreement by major political parties and the attack on the motorcade of Borno state governor are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Leadership said that as Nigeria holds a historical presidential election on Saturday, all the presidential candidates led by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his main rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have signed the final peace accord.

The Sun said Boko Haram attacked the convoy of Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on a campaign trip along a major road in the central part of the state, yesterday, leaving five people dead.

TbisDay said Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Wednesday cheated death, missing a hit by Boko Haram, which attacked his convoy on his way to Gamboru-Ngala for a political campaign.

The Vanguard reported that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections end today under the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The two major presidential candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) have been able to visit the nook and cranny of the country in search for votes. Atiku, however, passed over Ogun State on account of the internal crisis that had lately bedeviled the state chapter of the party.

The Guardian reported that the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and produce the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, in court within 48 hours.

The Nation said there is anxiety in political circles over the composition of some of the international observer missions deployed in the country for the general elections.

The popular thinking is that former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have been influential to the composition and emergence of some of the chairmen of some of the observer groups.

The Punch said that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission asking the commission to postpone the National Assembly elections and the governorship and state House of Assembly polls in Zamafara State to enable the All Progressives Congress to field candidates in the exercise in the state.