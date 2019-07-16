Press agog with ex-President Obasajo’s letter to Buhari, killings in South Africa

The new letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity and the killing of Nigerians in South Africa are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Guardian reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday complained about the continued insecurity in the country which he says is “eroding the root of our Nigerian community.”

“The issue I am addressing here is very serious; it is the issue of life and death for all of us and for our dear country, Nigeria,” Obasanjo said in the open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch said Obasanjo wrote another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that a Rwanda-like genocide was looming in Nigeria.

ThisDay quoted Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who lamented the killing of Nigerians in South Africa as he put the total death total death toll over the years at 118.

The Sun said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has banned the use of methyl bromide as fumigant in Nigeria.

ChannelsTV reported that the police have arrested some suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti.

The suspects were arrested when a team of security operatives stormed the forests in the area near Ore in Ondo State.

The Nation said inflation dropped to 11.22 percent last month, compared to 11.40 percent in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Daily Trust said that lawyers to President Muhammadu Buhari have expressed opposition to the play back of videos of the February 23 presidential election before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

