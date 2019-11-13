Press agog with firing of live ammunition on protesters, hate speech bill

The anger over the firing of live ammunition on protesters and the criticism generated by the introduction of hate speech bill are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.ThisDay front page lead story said that there was anger on Tuesday as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) fired live ammunition at protesters and journalists.

The peaceful protest was organised by a group, Concerned Nigerians, calling for the release of detained Convener of #Revolution Now Movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The Guardian screamed that the Senate has reintroduced a bill it abandoned under pressure last year through which it sought to impose the death penalty on “any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person”.

The Daily Trust reported that hundreds of thugs on Tuesday nearly disrupted a stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State where key actors for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state converged to sign a peace accord.

The Nation said that Tuesday was a day of suspension as the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gets messier.

The battle for the soul of the party ahead of next year’s governorship election has pit National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

ChannelsTV said that 18 Local Government Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to expel the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the party.

The Sun quoted the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, on Tuesday that the 2020 revenue target set for the Service by federal government stands at N1.679 trillion as encapsulated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework approved by the National Assembly.

The Punch said that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission until March 2020 to have a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, extradited to Nigeria.