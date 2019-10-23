Press agog with forfeiture of properties, plot to arrests undercover journalist

The plot to arrest undercover journalist investigating police cells and the order by court for the forfeiture of various properties are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Guardian reported that Nigerians have condemned an alleged plot by security operatives to seize investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

The reporter, whose undercover stories exposed corruption in Nigerian police cells and prisons, has since gone into hiding.

ChannelsTV said that Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of three properties linked to Mr. Kola Aluko, a close associate of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Two of the properties are located in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, while one is located in Lagos

The Nation also reported that the federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the temporary forfeiture of 23 landed properties identified by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as belonging to ex-Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The embattled former deputy director is currently being held with his 20-year old son, Faisal.

The Sun newspaper said that Niger State government has announced plans to commence kidney transplant operations at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital in Minna.

The Daily Trust said that more than two months after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill into law, no significant changes have been made in terms of transformation of the facilities.

The Punch reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is berating the Federal Government over an additional loan it was seeking from the World Bank.

The NLC said rather than getting more loans, the Federal Government should focus on the recovery of more than US$100 billion the international oil companies owed the country