Press agog with fresh crisis over minimum wage, trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria

The proposed new national minimum wage and the crisis over the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Punch said that the moves by the Federal Government and the Organised Labour to finalise the new national minimum wage issue this month face yet another crisis.

The newspaper reported that the National Assembly plans to go on another recess ahead of the presentation of an executive bill on the new minimum wage by the Presidency, which is one of the agreements reached between the government and the workers unions.

The Sun said condemnations have continued to trail an attempt by the Federal Government to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) today, over alleged false declaration of assets.

The Vanguard reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of deliberately intimidating judges in a bid to emasculate the judiciary before the 2019 general elections.

The Leadership said the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has asked the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to submit himself for trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged official misconduct because he is not above the law.

The Guardian said the Presidency yesterday urged Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to stop basing his campaign for re-election on falsehoods concerning President Muhammadu Buhari and focus on critical issues confronting the state.

Specifically, the Presidency in a statement noted that Ortom’s campaign is clearly designed to stir division and hatred and to divert people’s attention from his inability to pay workers’ salaries and pensions for several months

The Nation said some NGOs are questioning the details of the resolution of the dispute between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and telecommunication giant MTN Nigeria on the alleged improper repatriation of about $8.13 billion.

The Daily Trust reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the collection of voters’ cards to the 8,809 registration areas/wards.