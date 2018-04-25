Press agog with herders killing of priests, impeachment threat

The killing of two priests and 14 worshipers and the clamour for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper said it was another bloody day in Benue State on Tuesday as gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed two Catholic priests and 14 others in two attacks.

In the first attack, they invaded St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor Mbalon, Gwer Local Government Area, at dawn during a mass, shooting dead the priests and 11 parishioners.

This Day newspaper said President Buhari has come out with a statement condemning the killings, with a promise to remedy what has developed into a full blown national security crisis.

The Vanguard newspaper said that there was commotion in the House of Representatives as some lawmakers clamour for the impeachment of Buhari over spending of whopping $496,374,470.00 for the purchase of Super Tucano aircraft.

The Guardian said the House of Representatives was in a rowdy session on Tuesday, following calls by some lawmakers for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the unauthorised withdrawal and spending of $496,374,470.00 million on war planes.

The newspaper also reported that President Buhari plans to grow the country’s digital database to 70 million in 2019.

The Punch newspaper said Buhari on Tuesday evening met with state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This Day newspaper reported that the bizarre drama between Senator Dino Melaye and the Nigeria Police entered the second day on Tuesday when the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly surrendered to the police in the morning.

It said the senator later escaped from the custody of the police before the vehicle conveying him could depart Abuja.