Press agog with herders killings

The summoning of President Muhammadu Buhari by the House of Representatives over herders killings and reports of fresh attacks dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian’s lead story says that the House of Representatives has summoned President Buhari over incessant killings and nationwide insecurity.

The Nation newspaper reported outrage across the country on Wednesday following the spate of killings, especially in Benue State where for the second day running, gunmen attacked villages, killing 13 people.

On Tuesday, 19 people, including two priests, were killed in two attacks in Ukor Mbalon Gwer Local Government Area, the Nation said.

The Vanguard newspaper screamed that in less than 24 hours after two Catholic priests and 17 worshippers were killed by suspected herdsmen, another fresh coordinated attacks on three communities have left 39 people dead.

The Sun newspaper said National President, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Mohammadu Kiruwa, on Wednesday disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has given them two months to fish out criminal elements among herdsmen in the country.

The Punch newspaper said tempers flared at the Senate on Wednesday when lawmakers debated the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye by the police over alleged involvement in gun-running.

This Day newspaper reported Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State allegation tbat the Federal Government is set to deploy anti-graft agencies to frustrate the opposition through blocking the accounts of hostile state governments.

The Tribune said former factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, will on Thursday formally return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).