Press agog with increase in debt profile, external funding of Boko Haram

The increase in Nigeria’s debt profile and the indictment of other countries for increasing funding for Boko Haram are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian reported that the nation’s debt profile rose from $81.6 billion (N24.95 trillion) to $84.3 billion (N25.7 trillion) in the last three months.

The Punch said that finance experts, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a university don, among others, have disagreed with the International Monetary Fund on the fund’s latest recommendation to the Federal Government to raise its tax rate in order to meet Nigeria’s huge amount spent on debt servicing and developmental projects.

ThisDay reported the growing concerns that the insurgency war in the North-east is being prolonged by massive external funding from fundamentalist groups and foreign nations.

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo also added his voice to these concerns on Wednesday, saying foreign funding for Boko Haram has risen to 50 percent.

The Daily Trust reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has restricted travels to 8 in a year and directed that travel days will no longer attract payment of estacode allowances for ministers and other government officials.

The Sun said that South East Governors, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and other Igbo leaders will today meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa.

The Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, told newsmen after the pre-visit meeting in Enugu on Monday that the visit was to deliberate on the welfare of their people with the president.

The Tribune said that the wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday apologised to Nigerians over the video of her altercations with Fatima that had gone viral on social media.

Apart from the public, the First Lady also apologised to her children for the embar­rassment the video might have caused to the institution of the office of the First Lady.

The Nation reported that it is uncertain if the labour will embark on strike over the lingering implementation of minimum wage for senior government officers.

According to the newspaper, talks continued till late in the night on Wednesday – hours to the deadline given by Labour – on the new wage.