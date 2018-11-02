Press agog with infighting in ruling party, Boko Haram’s attack

The lingering infighting in Nigeria’s ruling party over nomination of candidates for the 2019 elections and the attack by Boko Haram are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Punch said the Governor of Imo State, Mr. Rochas Okorocha, and the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have renewed their attacks on Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of their party, the All Progressives Congress.

The Leadership newspaper said there were indications that the governors of Imo, Zamfara and Ogun States, Rochas Okorocha, Abdulazeez Yari and Ibikunle Amosun may have finally lost out in the power game playing out in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as the party is set to submit the list of governorship candidates for the 2019 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today.

The Sun said Boko Haram have killed an Islamic cleric, wife, three children, eight others and sacked two villages overnight in the restive town of Konduga in Borno State.

ThisDay newspaper said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a six-month crude-for-product deal with BP Oil International Ltd, to supply Nigeria petrol ahead of the upcoming Yuletide and 2019 general elections.

The Vanguard reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed commercial banks to refund N6.8 billion excess charges to their customers in the first half of 2018.

The Guardian said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been warned that the credibility of its elections in 2019 may be threatened by electronic manipulation.

The Tribune said the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more women into his cabinet to get the votes of women in 2019 presidential election.