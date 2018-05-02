Press agog with new minimum wage, Boko Haram’s attack

The talk about new minimum wage and killing of dozens of people in a twin bomb attack in Adamawa state are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian reported that the Federal Government will expedite action to ensure that a new minimum wage is ready by the second quarter of the year.

The Punch newspaper said the organised labour has proposed N66,500 (about $160) as minimum wage which should apply to all workers in the country.

The Sun newspaper said dozens of people were killed and 56 injured in two suicide bomb blasts in Mubi in Adamawa State.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that Satellite operator, SES, has reported a significant increase in its technical reach in Nigeria to over 11 million TV homes in 2017.

This Day newspaper said that following the high incidence of drug abuse, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ban, with immediate effect, further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations.

The Nation newspaper said no fewer than 31 million customers have been captured in the Bank Verification Number (BVN), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.