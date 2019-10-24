Press agog with Nigeria-Russia steel mill deal, varsity pay system crisis

The deal for Russia to complete Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar Ajaokuta Steel mill and the crisis generated by the central pay system for university staff are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on ThursdayThe Nation and the general press reported that Nigeria has struck a major deal with Russia on the completion of the abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill.

It is part of the agreements reached during a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on Wednesday.

The Punch said that the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities were on the warpath on Wednesday over a presidential directive on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The Guardian said that visitors at the United States Consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos, were compelled to vacate the main building yesterday following a security threat.

The evacuation, which happened at about 12.20 p.m., was the climax of repeated radio warnings that began a few minutes earlier, prompting armed and unarmed security operatives to immediately take strategic positions within the premises.

It also reported that sequel to the Nigerian Government announcement of a new $3 billion credit line from the Bretton Woods Institutions to overhaul electricity infrastructure in the country, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, revealed that Nigeria loses about $15 billion to tax evasion annually.

ChannelsTV reported that with the successful completion of negotiations for the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered that payments must be completed by the 31st of December, 2019.

The Sun said that the on-going National Festival for Arts and Culture, tagged NAFEST 2020, is part of efforts in opening Edo state for businesses and employment opportunities for young people.

The Daily Trust reported that despite the drop in prices of petrol and diesel in September, Nigerians paid more for transport fare in September than in August, 2019.

ThisDay said that Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has approved the refund of $135,000 to world athletics body- IAAF. The money was the overpayment made to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) two years ago.