Press agog with Nigeria’s independence anniversary, others

Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary and the arrest of some foreigners fighting for Boko Haram are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said in his 59th independence anniversary address that Nigeria has the ability to overcome its challenges and urged the citizens to remain united.

ThisDay said President of the United States, Donald Trump, has congratulated Nigeria on its 59th independence anniversary on October 1.

Trump also welcomed President Buhari’s drive to diversify opportunities for talented, creative, and hardworking Nigerians to the benefit of both countries, Africa, and the world.

The Punch said that troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a bus driver and seven passengers, who are illegal immigrants and believed to be working for the Islamic State West Africa Province and the Boko Haram fighters along Yola Road in Borno State.

ChannelsTV said that the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Mr. Olawale Bakare, have been remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The duo will be remanded in DSS custody pending the hearing of their bail application.

The Daily Trust said that the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed all the banks and other financial institutions to report suspicious transactions of entities or individuals on the global sanction lists of the United Nation’s Sanction Committee.