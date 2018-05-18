Press agog with Nigeria’s nuclear energy plant, acquisition of boats

The plan for Nigeria to get the first nuclear energy plant by 2020 and the acquisition of high powered boats are some of the leading stories in newspapers on Friday.The Guardian reported that Nigeria will get its first nuclear energy plant by mid 2020s, quoting the President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Nigatom), Simon Pesco Mallam.

The Vanguard newspaper said the Nigerian Navy has acquired 179 high speed boats in the last one year to tackle insecurity in the Nigerian maritime environment.

The Sun newspaper said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated five-member State Congress Committees, to conduct congresses in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

The ruling party equally inaugurated three-member committees to entertain appeals that may arise from the congresses.

The Punch newspaper said 18 Federal Government’s revenue generating agencies failed to remit N526bn and $21bn into the Federation Account between 2010 and June 2015, an audit commissioned by the National Economic Council has revealed.

The Nation newspaper said the government and union officials met the National Industrial Court on Thursday in Abuja where striking members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), were ordered to suspend the on-going strike and return to work from Friday.

The Leadership newspaper quoted the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), distancing itself from the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), urging the Federal Government not to engage with such a group that is not a professional body and not known by the law.

This Day newspaper said governors of the 36 states of the federation are canvassing a novel initiative that will see each state taking responsibility for subsidising petroleum products consumed within its territory.