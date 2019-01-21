Press agog with Obasanjo’s allegations against President Buhari’s govt

For the second time since January 2018, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has written a damning letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, causing ripples and controversy in the country.Nigerian newspapers on Monday zoomed in on the controversy amongst other issues.

The Sun screamed that Obasanjo came hard on President Buhari, accusing him of allegedly plotting to rig the February 16 presidential election.

The Guardian also reported that the Nigerian government on Sunday said the verbal attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress by the country’s former leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was a sign of “corruption establishment” fighting back.

The Leadership said President Buhari questioned the credentials giving former President Obasanjo the quality to sit in judgment over his administration, saying the former Nigerian leader lacks the moral right to query the credibility or otherwise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair polls in the forthcoming general elections.

ThisDay highlighted the reaction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that its presidential candidate, President Buhari was not under any compulsion to attend the presidential debate, organised under the auspices of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

The Punch reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, Prof Mahmod Yakubu, that there is no possibility that the 2019 general elections will be postponed.

The Vanguard said the Federal Government will soon start sourcing foreign exchange (forex) from Dangote Group, as soon as the latter’s refinery, petrochemicals and fertiliser projects come on stream.

The Nation newspaper reported that a new regulation is coming to flush out expatriates operating private security outfits in the country, the Federal Government has said.

Such expatriates, it was learnt, are being suspected of aiding insurgency and criminalities