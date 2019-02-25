Press agog with outcome of Nigeria’s general elections

Published on 25.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The outcome of Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections and Independent

National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) announcement of results dominate the headlines

of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.

The Punch reported that the 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army stationed in Yenagoa,

Bayelsa State, on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of 15 gunmen suspected to be political

thugs, who allegedly had planned to disrupt Saturday’s elections.

The Leadership said the initial suspense and curiosity among Nigerians over the outcome

of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections began to give way last night

as President Muhammadu Buhari took the lead in four of the country’s geo-political zones.

The Sun said that as Nigerians and the entire global community await the outcome of last

Saturday’s presidential election with bated breath, the ruling party, the All Progressives

Party (APC) and the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are locked in

a battle of claims and counter-claims over alleged plots to falsify results.

The Guardian reported that the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the All Progressives

Congress (APC) women and youth presidential campaign team has raised the alarm over

alleged plans by the opposition to instigate violence in the Southeast and Southsouth,

to use that as cover to alter the election result figures from the two geo-political zones.

The Nation said that some giants have fallen in the fierce battle for the Senate – going by

results announced by the electoral umpire.

Dr. Bukola Saraki lost his bid to return to the Senate for the third time – and his hitherto

firm grip on Kwara State politics, it reported.

ThisDay reported that the first major upset in last Saturday’s National Assembly election

emerged yesterday with the defeat of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who

contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by former majority

leader in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, of the All Progressives

Congress (APC).