Press agog with police invitation of Senate President over deadly robbery

The invitation of Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki over links to robbers who raided banks in Offa, killing 33 persons dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.ThisDay newspaper’s front page lead story said that the police have summoned Senate President Bukola Saraki to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office in Abuja over the Offa Bank Robbery of April 5, 2018.

The PM News screamed that Senate President Bukola Saraki has denounced police’s claim indicting him in the Offa robbery in which 33 people were killed, saying he has no link with any band of criminals.

The police had on Sunday invited Saraki to explain what he knew about the robbery, saying five of the suspects had indicted him.

The Tribune said Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, a strong allay of Saraki, has refuted police allegations of sponsoring, funding, arming or otherwise supporting political thugs.

The Punch newspaper said consumers of alcoholic beverages and tobacco will from today (Monday) pay more for the products as the new excise duty rates approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in March come into effect.

The Leadership newspaper reported that no fewer than 166 foreign delegates, 26 ministers and 332 Nigerian delegates, excluding local and foreign pressmen have arrived in Abuja Nigeria, for the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organizations-Commission.

The Vanguard newspaper is excited with the trouble in the electric industry as electricity Generating Companies (Gencos) at the weekend, accused the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of rubbishing the Federal Government and stakeholders’ efforts at ensuring stable electricity across the country.

The Sun newspaper said a housewife, Ramatu Abdullahi, reportedly died from fresh cholera outbreak in Nasarawa State on Sunday, while over 20 victims have been hospitlised in Angwan Lambu in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.