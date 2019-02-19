Press agog with presidential order on ballot box snatchers

The presidential order to security operatives to be ruthless with ballot box snatchers in the 2019 general elections is the main trending story generating reactions in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Leadership reported that politicians and their supporters who are banking on ballot box snatching to win elective positions in the rescheduled 2019 general elections may meet their Waterloo as President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agents to be ruthless with them.

The Punch said politicians, human rights activists, lawyers and prominent Nigerians on Monday attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring that death awaited ballot box snatchers during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Sun quoted the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, describing President Buhari’s directive to security agencies to shoot at sight anyone found snatching ballot box as a declaration of war on Nigerians.

The Vanguard said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would proceed with its electioneering campaigns in spite of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to halt campaigns.

ThisDay said following stiff opposition from political parties to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban political campaigns before next Saturday’s rescheduled poll, the commission yesterday reversed itself and allowed electioneering.

The Guardian said less than three weeks after the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA), Ondo State Command, swooped on illicit drugs and their dealers in the state, four officers of the agency were murdered by unknown gunmen in an utmost bizarre manner.

The Daily Trust reported that former President of Botswana, Mr. Festus Mogae, said that it was better the 2019 general elections were postponed than for it to be conducted in such a way that some voters would be left out.

The Nation said security agencies have uncovered how the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has allocated about $3 million (N1.8billion) to each state branch of the party, allegedly for inducement of voters.

The cash was remitted before last Saturday’s postponement elections, but most state chapters were finding it difficult to change the cash to naira because of the surveillance on Bureau De Change operators by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

