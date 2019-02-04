Press agog with probe of Vice President’s helicopter crash, election results

The probe of the crash of the helicopter with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on board and the resolve to transmit election results manually are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Tribune reported that following the incident involving a helicopter conveying Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which crash-landed in Kabba in Kogi State on Saturday, the owners of the helicopter, Caverton Helicopters have started investigations to unravel what led to the unfortunate incident.

The Punch also reported that the Accident Investigation Bureau has said it has deployed its investigators to the site of the helicopter crash involving the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in Kabba, Kogi State on Saturday.

The Sun and other newspapers have quoted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as saying that the results of the forthcoming elections would be collated and transmitted manually.

The Leadership said the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by some socio-cultural organisations and ethnic groups as fraudulent.

The Vanguard said as the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja resumes hearing on the six-count charge pending against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, his defence team, has expressed fears over the alleged plot to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

The Guardian reported the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party in Lagos State have said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos would not be impeached.

The Nation said Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) elders have resolved the crisis between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and the Speaker Mudashiru Obasa led Lagos State House of Assembly.