Press agog with re-deployment of police officers, Bill Clinton in Nigeria

Published on 07.02.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

The re-deployment of senior police officers and the visit of former U.S. President Bill Clinton

dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch said that ahead of the February 16 elections, the Police Service Commission has

approved the redeployment of 37 Commissioners of Police for the 36 states of the

federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Sun reported that the United States of America has dispatched former President Bill

Clinton to Nigeria to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the

All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Leadership reported that less than 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna State,

Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, cautioned foreign election observers against interfering in the

forthcoming general elections, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and

some Nigerians are unsettled with the governor’s comment.

The Guardian said Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday threatened that

foreign nationals who interfere in the forthcoming general elections would be given

a “body bags treatment”.

The Daily Trust quoted the Presidency as saying that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir

El-Rufa’i spoke in defense of national interest, adding that there is nothing more to

sneeze at.

The Presidency was reacting to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s threat that

foreign powers planning to interfere in Nigeria’s elections will “leave Nigeria in body

bags.”

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday promised to invest all looted

funds to improve the nation’s infrastructure, assuring that he would also provide security

to ensure peaceful elections in Benue State and other troubled parts of the country.

The Nation said that there would be no slowing down on the anti-corruption battle, as

promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President’s assurance ended insinuations in some quarters that he would change and

no longer work for the masses if given another mandate on February 16..