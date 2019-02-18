Press agog with reactions to rescheduled elections

The reaction of major political parties and other stakeholders to the rescheduled general elections continue to dominate the pages of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Sun on Monday reported that ahead of the February 23 rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections, a showdown appears imminent as political parties dare the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over electioneering.

The Punch said that political parties participating in the 2019 general elections have said they will not obey the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission that they should stop campaigns after the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday morning.

The Vanguard said that President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to Nigerians for the inconveniences suffered on account of the postponement of the polls last Saturday.

ThisDay said Nigeria’s security agencies – the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Army, who are members of the Logistics Committee, set up by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the general elections, have explained their roles in the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections last Saturday.

The Guardian reported that many voters and candidates alike in the eastern and northern parts of the country were yesterday stranded as airlines cancelled flights over poor visibility occasioned by an intensive bad weather.

The Daily Trust said that the National Assembly, which is scheduled to reconvene tomorrow has put forward its resumption to next Tuesday.

The Nation said the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Nigeria, Abdulaziz Albisher, has said that the Emir of Kuwait has approved $2 billion as grants and concessionary loans to African countries.