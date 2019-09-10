Press agog with report of plans to destabilise Nigeria, evacuation of citizens from South Africa

The claims by the security agency on plans to destabilise Nigeria and the presidential order for the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa are some of the trending stories in the press on Tuesday.ThisDay newspaper reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm, claiming there are plots by those it described as ‘’subversive groups and individuals” to destabilise Nigeria and undermine national peace, security and unity.

The Punch said that two aircraft have been deployed to bring 640 Nigerians from South Africa.

ChannelsTV also reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has given instruction for the immediate evacuation of all Nigerians, who are willing to return home from South Africa.

The President gave this order after he received the report of the special envoy sent to South Africa to convey a Special Message to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the recent xenophobic attacks in the country.

The Nation raised the alarm that the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the police are flexing muscles over a planned religious procession today by the group.

The IMN also known as Shiites, said they would defy the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu’s order to put off the Ashura procession in Abuja and some other cities around the country.

The Daily Trust reported that the federal, states, local governments and others shared $12.5 billion (N3.84 trillion) between January and June this year.

The Guardian said that the total assets base of mobile operators in Nigeria increased by 130 percent between 2017 and 2018, hitting $6.2 billion (N1.95 trillion) last year.