Press agog with restriction on accounts of Chief Justice of Nigeria

The invocation of Order 6 and restriction of bank accounts of embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is the trending story in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch screamed that the Federal Government has ordered that restrictions be placed on five bank accounts belonging to the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The restriction order was contained in a letter with reference number HAGF/2019/E06/Vol.01, by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, dated January 14, 2019 and addressed to the Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Leadership newspaper also said the federal government took drastic actions against the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, as it directed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze five of his bank accounts.

ThisDay said that President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his resolve not to spare any Nigerian involved in any corrupt practice.

The Sun said that the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Ambassador Ibrahim Isah, is dead. He was 59.

The Vanguard reported that ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari planned release of a new salary package for civil servants, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has promised tough times for governors who may not pay the new salary structure.

The Guardian said Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, vowed to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if elected on February 16 to stimulate economic growth.

The Nation newspaper reported that politicians relying on slush funds to run their campaigns will not have it easy and that detectives are off to Ghana to block repatriation of such funds.

The mission to Ghana is headed by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu.