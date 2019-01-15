Press agog with retirement of police boss, trial of Chief Justice

The retirement of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police and the controversy surrounding the trial of Chief Justice of the Federation are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Sun said that as Inspector Gneral of Police Ibrahim Idris clocks the retirement age of 60, there are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday name Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Abubakar Adamu Mohammed from Nasarawa State as his replacement in acting capacity.

The Punch said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on Monday, having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60.

But there had been speculations that his tenure might be extended by the presidency, which seemed to think that his removal might affect the security preparations for the 2019 general elections.

The Leadership said that Nigeria’s judicial system has witnessed a landmark case as the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) initiated the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, over alleged constitutional breaches on asset declaration.

ThisDay reported that the much advertised arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, for alleged non-declaration of assets did not happen as the CJN stayed away in protest, challenging the jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to try him.

The Guardian reported that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, has announced the commencement of Operation Python Dance III in Borno and Yobe states to provide adequate security for next month’s general elections.

The Vanguard said the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has, expressed fears over Nigeria’s mounting debt burdens, following the release of third quarter report of the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the 2019 budget assumptions.

The Nation newspaper said collation officers will be barred from making or receiving telephone calls during ballot collation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alerted.

The Tribune reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has allegation that there had been connivance between the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a certain section of the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA) to undermine the fight against corruption in the country.