Press agog with return to the north order to herdsmen, registration of migrants

The order by the Northern Elders and Youths to the Fulani herdsmen in the south to return to the north is one of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Punch and many other newspapers reported that members of the Northern Elders Forum and the Coalition of the Northern Groups have asked Fulani herdsmen to leave the southern part of Nigeria.

They said the herdsmen should return to the North where their (herdsmen) safety and that of their property could be guaranteed.

The northern elders and the youths said they were worried that some southern leaders had allegedly openly threatened war against the Fulani herdsmen.

The Guardian said that the move by the Federal Government to electronically register illegal migrants in the country has come under criticism, with some observers describing it as a backdoor to unleash an “army of occupation” on Nigerians.

It reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference to tackle insecurity.

ChannelsTV reported that the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, is proposing a national security summit to address the security situation in the country.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari has launched broadsides against those criticising his administration for allegedly not doing enough to protect lives and property. He labelled them unpatriotic.

The Nation said a rescue team comprising the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corpse (NSCDC) were able to recover 14 bodies from the rubble of a collapsed house in Jos, the state capital.

The Daily Trust said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified infrastructural challenges as one of the factors against the use of electronic transmission in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

This was contained in a video of an interview of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu with Channels TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye on February 6, which was tendered before the tribunal by counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alex Izinyon (SAN).