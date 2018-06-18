Press agog with rupture of gas pipeline, drop in power generation

The nationwide outage caused by the rupture in gas pipeline and the drop in electricity generation dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Vanguard newspaper reported that the rupture of a major Nigerian Gas Company pipeline has scuttled the delivery of gas to six power plants, thus culminating in the drop of power generation by 1,087 megawatts

The Leadership newspaper said that for the second time this month, the power generation in the country at the weekend suffered another setback, following the shutdown of six thermal power-generating stations.

Consequently, power supply nosedived to 2,903.7 Mega Watts (MW), shedding over 1,087.6MW from a peak generation of 3,992.6MW reported by the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (NESO) the previous day.

The Guardian said that a fresh controversy has emerged over the total number of passengers that travelled the Nigerian airspace and ticket fares generated in 2016 and 2017, especially the harmonised figures recently released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Sun newspaper reported that about four persons died, while 25 others sustained injuries in three separate road crashes, which occurred on Saturday in Ogun State in south-western Nigeria.

The Punch newspaper said that barring any last minute changes, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress will on Tuesday meet to take a final decision on the list of delegates and candidates for the June 23 national convention.

The Nation reported also that consensus list likely ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as governors are meeting on Wednesday to agree on candidates for National Working Committee (NWC) posts.

There were indications that the governors would present a list of consensus candidates to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This Day newspaper said a massive explosion left 32 persons dead and 84 others injured in Abbachari, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State at the weekend.