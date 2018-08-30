Press agog with sanctions on banks, MTN

The sanction of some commercial banks and the directive to MTN mobile phone giant by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to refund over $8 billion dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian’s front page highlighted that four commercial banks have been sanctioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for various forgeries in foreign exchange transactions between 2007 and 2015. For these infractions, they are to refund N5.87 billion to the apex bank.

The Leadership newspaper also screamed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered the Management of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited to immediately refund the sum of $8 billion ($8,134,312,397.63) illegally repatriated by the telecoms company to the coffers of the apex bank.

The CBN also imposed sanctions totaling N5.87 billion on four commercial banks under its regulatory purview for flouting extant laws.

The Vanguard newspaper said a victim of Shiite protest, Mr. Sunday Attah, has dragged the Federal Government to court, seeking an order proscribing the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) as a terrorist organisation.

ThisDay newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has assured United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May of his commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

The Punch newspaper said the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the comment by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in which he reportedly said restructuring was not the problem of Nigeria.

The Sun newspaper said Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed two agreements, Defence and Security Partnership and Economic Development Forum.

The Nation newspaper said former Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General Lawal Daura, who has been in custody since August 7 when he was sacked, has been allowed access to his two wives and some associates,

The Tribune said members of the Private Depot of Oil & Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria (PDOGMAN) have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, as substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, and Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.