Press agog with Saturday’s presidential election

The conduct of Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday dominate the pages of Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Punch said that in preparations for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Federal Government has ordered the closure of all land borders with effect from 12pm on Friday (today) to Sunday.

Announcing this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said this was to restrict movements across the borders during the election.

ThisDay reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja, dissociated his government from threats of death and intimidation against international observers from some individuals in the country, saying such acts did not represent the position of the federal government.

The Vanguard said on Saturday, February 16, 2019 is Nigeria’s Election Day. Millions of Nigerian registered voters – 84,004,084, according to figures published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – are expected to troop to the polls to elect a President to run the affairs of this country for the next four years as from May 29, 2019.

The Guardian said that from the United States (U.S.) yesterday came the advice that the Nigerian electorate should shun every act of violence that may mar the conduct of peaceful, credible and fair polls.

The Leadership said also that ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential and National Assembly polls, President Muhammadu Buhari, has, for the umpteenth time, given assurance of his administration’s resolve to midwife free, fair and credible elections, the type that brought him to office in 2015.

The Sun reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement on Election Day, February 16, from 6am to 6pm.

The Nation said with a plan to collate results of tomorrow’s Presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday set the stage for a dispute – according to the Federal Government.