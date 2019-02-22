Press agog with Saturday’s presidential, NASS elections

President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on the elections slated for Saturday and the preparedness of the electoral body are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Nation and many other newspapers led their pages with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Friday morning broadcast appealing to Nigerians to come out on Saturday to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice.

In doing this, the President urged them to vote for the government that will lead Nigeria toward its finest destiny.

The Punch said President Buhari has called on Nigerians, local and foreign observers to have faith in the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct tomorrow’s rescheduled presidential and National Assembly polls without hitches.

The Sun reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said he has no reason to step down as he is not under any pressure to do so.

He also revealed that a total of 72, 775, 502 voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2019 elections, which kick off tomorrow with the presidential and National Assembly polls.

The Guardian said as Nigerians go to the polls tomorrow, about 11, 228,582 out of the 84 million registered voters nationwide will not be able to vote due to their failure to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards

The Leadership reported that the decision of who becomes Nigeria’s next president will be taken tomorrow by about 72 million persons, who have so far collected their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs).

The Vanguard said that ahead of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, the Federal Government has ordered the closure of all borders by noon today, as the Nigerian Police will deploy all its 350,000 personnel and assets.

ThisDay said the poor remittance levels of the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) in Nigeria’s privatised power market may have defeated the aim of the N701 billion bailout by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the power generation companies and gas suppliers.

The Daily Trust reported that President Buhari has expressed astonishment at the huge amount of foreign currency flooding the country