Press agog with Shiites protest, Buhari’s visit to Theresa May

The violent protest carried out by Shiites in Abuja and President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to British Prime Minister Theresa May dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Vanguard newspaper said no fewer than seven persons were feared dead, while 21 others sustained injuries as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) engaged security operatives in a bloody clash in Abuja.

The clash followed demands by the sect members for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, by the Federal Government.

The Punch newspaper said scores of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria were injured on Monday in Abuja during a clash with policemen at the Maitama area of the city.

It was gathered that the police arrested about 115 Shiite members, who were protesting against the continued incarceration of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky.

The Guardian reported President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern with tackling the myriad of security and economic challenges ‎in Nigeria than preoccupy himself with the forthcoming 2019 election.

President Buhari’s position resonated as he held bilateral talks on his administration’s three-pronged focus with British Prime Minister, Theresa May in London.

The Nation newspaper said six policemen have been killed by gunmen in Benue and Kano states. Those who struck during an ambush in Anyone, Ayilamo, Tombo ward of Logo Local Government area of Benue state are believed to be herdsmen.

This Day newspaper said barely one week after President Buhari blamed the rise in attacks by suspected herdsmen on foreign militia once trained by Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, the United States military expressed great concern over incessant attacks by foreign extremists in Nigeria and other West African countries.

The Sun newspaper reported that one of the newly registered political parties, the Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), has expressed support for Buhari’s move to spend $1 billion on weapons to boost the fight against insurgency in the country.

The Leadership newspaper reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command alongside other security agencies have seized no fewer than 160 exotic vehicles hidden in a secured house within Sokoto metropolis.