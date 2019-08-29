Press agog with slash in visa fee for U.S. citizens, probe of power spending

The slash in visa fee by Nigeria for citizens of the United States and the commencement of the probe of power spending by previous governments are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.ThisDay and many other newspapers reported that in an apparent reaction to Monday’s hike in visa fee by the United States of America, the Federal Government has announced a reduction in Nigeria’s Visa charges for US Citizens with effect from Thursday.

It also reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is collating a comprehensive data on Nigerians indicted on money laundering and cybercrime offences in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Nation said the EFCC has detained two top officials of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the company which supervised the execution of the $16 billion failed power projects.

The officials are the head of finance Marvel Emefiele and head of compensation Eze M. C. Odigbo.

The Guardian said the slow adoption of Internet Protocol Version Six (IPv6) in Nigeria and other parts of Africa may impact negatively on the quality of service offered in the region.

Channels TV reported that the Federal Government is alleging that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has the sole aim of establishing an Islamic State in Nigeria.

In a counter affidavit filed on behalf of the Nigerian government by Solicitor General of the Federation against the motion of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria challenging its proscription, the government claims the cleric had the full support of the Iranian Government to achieve this aim.

The Punch said at least 22 major infrastructural projects worth over $47 billion have been linked to Chinese firms as China continues to support its companies to win prime contracts in Nigeria to maintain a foothold on the nation’s economy.

The projects cut across vital sectors of the nation’s economy such as power, rail, road, aviation and communications.

The Daily Trust said the police in Katsina State have rescued 10 out the 15 women kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Tuesday in Wurma village, Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The Sun reported that the President of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, has described as upsetting the protracted killings of Nigerians in South Africa, noting that the trend had necessitated the call for a meeting of the leaders of both countries on how to promptly nip the matter in the bud.