Press agog with Sultan’s crack on hate speech, search for notorious kidnapper

The position of the Sultan of Sokoto against hate speech and the military and police search for runaway notorious kidnap kingpin are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Guardian’s front page story said that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday charged the Federal Government to be “decisive in dealing with those who are bent on heating up the polity with hate speeches, no matter how highly placed they may be”.

In his message to mark the Eid-el-Kabir, Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), expressed worry that insecurity has degenerated rapidly.

The Nation said that security got the attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Supo Ayokunle, and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique in their Sallah messages.

Rev Ayokunle urged Muslims, as they celebrate this year’s El-ei-Kabir, to join in the battle against insecurity. Air Marshal Abubakar encouraged officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to brace to the evolving security challenges with modern techniques.

ThisDay reported that the police and the military are in a race to recapture the suspected kidnap kingpin in Taraba State, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

Wadume escaped from police custody last week when soldiers shot at a team of policemen from a special squad that came from Abuja to arrest him, killing three of the 10-member crew.

ChannelsTV reported that Nigerians joined Muslims around the world in celebrating the festival of Eid-el-Kabir, which marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Eid-El-Kabir, also known as the “festival of the sacrifice” which is marked by Muslims with prayers, thanksgiving and animal sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

The Daily Trust said that more details have emerged over the ghastly road accident that claimed the lives of 20 travellers on the Bauchi-Maiduguri highway in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State at the weekend.

No fewer than 80 animals also perished in the accident with most of the victims burnt to death beyond recognition.

The Punch reported that the Chairman, Trade Union Congress in Ekiti State, Sola Adigun, has urged the Federal Government not to take the negotiation on the new minimum wage beyond Wednesday August 14.