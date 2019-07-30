Press agog with summit on insecurity, MTN’s revenue

The summit of Nigerian leaders on insecurity and the revenue earnings of telecom giant, MTN are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Guardian reported that eminent Nigerians converged on Minna, Niger State capital on Monday to proffer solutions to national issues, including insecurity.

It, however, said that some southern and Middle Belt leaders kept their vow not to attend the parley called by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd).

The Nation also said some eminent citizens gathered on Monday to seek solution to the rising tension in the land. It was at a two-day discussion, which opened in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The forum, organised by the Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, was chaired by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who cautioned that disintegration would not solve Nigeria’s problems.

The Punch said that MTN Nigeria made a total of N469.4 billion revenue from sales of airtime, data and Short Messaging Service in the first six months of the year, the 2019 half-year unaudited financial report of the company stated.

The Sun reported that United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the European Union (EU) has handed over four upgraded Primary Healthcare Centres to Adamawa State.

It is also expected that three others in Jada Local Government Area, as part of its €54 million multi-sectoral health and nutrition projects being implemented across the three states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi will be handed over to them.

ChannelsTV said a Kaduna State High Court has set aside August 5, 2019, to rule on the bail application filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

The Counsel to the El-Zakzakys, Mr. Femi Falana, had filed the application on behalf of his clients on July 18.

They are seeking permission to travel abroad for further medical treatment, following the health condition of the Shiites’ leader

ThisDay said that the Senate will on Tuesday ratify the nomination of former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN); former Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN); former Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola and 38 others as ministers after a five-day staggered screening of the nominees.

The Tribune quoted the Director-General of the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, as saying that the European Union (EU) would lift the ban on importation of Nigerian beans (Cowpea) into the European market in no distant time.