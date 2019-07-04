Press agog with suspension of controversial herders’ settlement scheme

Published on 04.07.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The suspension of Ruga, the controversial scheme for the settlement of herdsmen across

Nigeria, dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch screams that President Muhammadu Buhari has succumbed to pressure and

suspended the controversial Ruga settlement scheme, designed to settle the Fulani and

their cattle on acquired land across states in the federation.

The Sun reported that the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has vowed to resist attempt by

any group or individual to forcefully implement the Ruga settlement in the South East.

The Guardian said although President Muhammadu Buhari has doused tension by suspending

the plan to settle Fulani herdsmen, Nigerians want more to be done. They want Buhari to

cancel Ruga in its entirety.

The suspension was announced after a meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and

state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It also reported that the Ministry of Education has approved the release of the admission

list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2019/2020

academic session.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja announced his preparedness to sign

the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in accordance with the

recommendations of the Presidential Committee on the Impact and Readiness Assessment

of AfCFTA. The president’s decision received immediate support from his allies,

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries

(LCCI), who had stood with him in his objection to the agreement on the ground that it

might open up the Nigerian market to imported goods to the detriment of the domestic

producers.

The Daily Trust said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported that the

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) provided about $3.6 billion foreign exchange (FX) to oil

marketers to import petroleum products into the country contrary to claims by the

marketers that they had no access to FX for imports.

The Nation reported that the senator representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, seen in

video clip to have assaulted a lady in a toy shop in Abuja, has apologised to Nigerians and

the Senate for his condemnable behaviour.

Abbo also apologised to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the political party under which

he won election to the Senate.

…