Press agog with suspension of strike, arrest order on ex-intelligence boss

The suspension of the three-month strike of the academic staff of universities and the arrest order on the sacked Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended the three-month old strike after signing all agreements with the Federal Government.

The Leadership said the strike was suspended after exhaustive deliberations during its meeting with the federal government in Abuja.

The Guardian said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order for the arrest of former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folasade.

The Punch said two employees of the Independent National Electoral Commission were, on Thursday, arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court by the Department of State Services for allegedly stealing over 3,097 Permanent Voter Cards belonging to eligible votes in Rivers State.

The suspects identified as Beesor Sorle, 39, and Monday Ifesimama, 52, were arraigned in Port Harcourt alongside one Darlington Ogolo, 42.

The Sun reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have intensified their fight over foreign observers for the forthcoming general elections.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential run got a boost yesterday as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) adopted him as its presidential candidate in the February 16 contest.

The Nation reported that detectives have quizzed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria over alleged payment of about $30,000 into one of the domiciliary accounts of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Tribune said President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sadness over of loss of lives at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Jalingo, Taraba State on Thursday.