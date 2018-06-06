Press agog with threat notice to Buhari

Many Nigerian national newspapers on Wednesday led their pages with the threat by the joint session of the National Assembly to President Muhammadu Buhari.The Sun newspaper said the two Chambers of the National Assembly (NASS) handed President Buhari a marching order to shape up or risk impeachment.

Specifically, the lawmakers threatened to invoke its constitutional powers if the president failed to act on resolutions it reached during the joint session.

The Guardian said the Chinese government has asked Nigeria to buy into some of its policies that began some 40 years ago to enable it develop sustainably.

According to the Vice Director-General, Press Bureau, State Council Information Office, Beijing, Xi Yanchun, this could be achieved through integration and mutual understanding between both nations.

The Punch newspaper reported that a mild drama on the Banana Island Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Saturday after residents waylaid the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who had allegedly visited the estate to inaugurate a project.

The Chief of Army Staff, who was taken aback by the blockage, appealed to the protesters, who alleged militarisation of the estate and destruction of their jetty by soldiers.

ThisDay newspaper said a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till October 9 the crude oil shipment suit brought by the Federal Government against Anglo-Dutch oil multinational, Shell.

The Leadership newspaper reported that President Buhari declared that Nigeria is safe and secure for tourism, citing improved security and the country’s burgeoning economy as basis for his verdict.

The Nation newspaper said a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) not to take any further steps in their alleged renewed plot to extradite Senator Buruji Kashamu to the United States.