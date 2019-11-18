Press agog with two governorship elections, Eyimba Economic City

The collation and declaration of results of the two governorship elections and the pledge of $430 million for the Eyimba Economic City are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation newspaper said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the national ruling All Progressive Congress APC gubernatorial candidate, Chief David Lyon, winner of the Bayelsa 2019 Governorship election.

Jubilation rocks the state as the All Progressive Party (APC) ends the 20-year reign of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) in the state.

The Daily Trust reported that as results trickled in from a few polling units and wards after voting ended in Bayelsa and Kogi states where the governorship elections were held, the two candidates of the APC were leading in Bayelsa and Kogi.

The announcement of results in the Kogi State governorship poll will continue on Monday (November 18, 2019).

The Guardian said the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Kogi West senatorial district election inconclusive.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Olayinde Lawal, said the margin between the two leading candidates in the election – Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party’s Dino Melaye – is lower than the total number of votes cancelled.

ThisDay reported that the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has secured the nod of the African Development Bank (AfDB), private investors and other multilateral financial institutions for investment of US$430 million to fast track the development of the first phase of the Enyimba Economic City (EEC).

It also reported that the federal government has finally released the circular on the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage to federal workers, setting the stage for the labour unions in the states to commence the negotiations on consequential adjustment to the new wage.

The Sun reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and Present General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, advising Muslims in the South West not to take the law into their hands as they pursue usage of hijab by Muslim female students in primary and secondary schools in the zone.

The Punch said that the Federal University of Technology, Akure, has placed six students of the institution, who were allegedly involved in beating a female undergraduate to a pulp, on an indefinite suspension.