Press agog with U.S fighter jets purchase, $322m recovered Abacha loot

The purchase of 12 Tucano United State fighter jets and the recovery of the $322 million Abacha loot are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Guardian’s headline has it that the United States Government will deliver 12 Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft to Nigeria in 2020 after the Federal Government concluded payment of about $500 million in January this year.

The Sun newspaper said the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that the $322,515,931.83 Abacha loot recovered from the Swiss government has been domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The money will be channeled towards the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Vanguard newspaper said no fewer than 16 persons were on Sunday killed in Bama, Borno State, and Kpanche in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State

The Leadership newspaper quoted the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as advising President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard the counsel of British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on same sex marriage.

The Punch newspaper also reported that Miracle has won the BBNaija 2018 edition.

The prize is N45m in total, and Miracle is walking away with it, after 85 eventful days in the House, full of hope, intrigues, sex, betrayal and anxiety.

This Day newspaper said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false the allegation that it plans to collude with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to compromise the 2019 general elections by creating 30,000 new polling units.

The Nation newspaper said Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and human rights lawyer Femi Falana attacked Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday for what was termed his posturing on national issues.

Soyinka and Falana carpeted him and former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida for pretending to be “messiahs”.