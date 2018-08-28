Press agog with video on abducted Dapchi girl, UK Prime Minister’s visit

The video on the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, UK Prime Minister’s visit and the controversial Donald Trump’s remark on President Muhammadu Buhari are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Vanguard newspaper said the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has sent an audio message from the terrorists’ den, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver her from Boko Haram captivity.

The Guardian said from captivity, Leah Sharibu, one of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, yesterday pleaded for urgent intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate her rescue

The Nation newspaper said that British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Abuja and Lagos on Wednesday as part of a three-nation African tour.

She will fly into the Abuja from South Africa and move to Lagos where she is due to meet with victims of modern slavery during her three-hour stay in the nation’s commercial hub.

ThisDay newspaper said the Presidency and the United States Embassy in Abuja have refused to respond to a report in the Financial Times (FT) of London, where US President Donald Trump was reported to have described President Muhammadu Buhari as lifeless.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, told THISDAY on Monday that the Presidency would not react to such a comment.

The Leadership newspaper said the Federal Government has refuted the allegation by governors of the South East geo-political zone that the Buhari administration had failed the region in the provision of infrastructure.

The Punch newspaper said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the problems facing Nigeria are not about restructuring as being suggested in many quarters.

The Sun newspaper said some Biafran agitators have raised the alarm over alleged plans by the military to commence Operation Python Dance 3 in five states of the South East.